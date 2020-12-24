LA GRANDE — There is no stopping Shop with a Cop this year, at least not in La Grande.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program in which children get to shop with law enforcement officers for family Christmas presents — Shop with a Cop — remained strong in La Grande. Earlier this month 10 children went Christmas shopping with La Grande Police Department officers.
Their Shop with a Cop experience was a bit different, though, because of the pandemic. Previously, all Shop with a Cop participants met with law enforcement officers at Walmart in Island City to shop together. This year, due to health safety concerns, police officers went on individual shopping trips with children.
The boys and girls appeared to enjoy the experience at least as much as in years past, said La Grande police Lt. Jason Hays, coordinator of Shop with a Cop.
“One boy said it was the best day of his life,” Hays said.
The lieutenant said conducting the program is a joy for police officers.
“We deal with so much negativity, so the chance to spend a couple of hours with kids is wonderful,” Hays said.
Children were provided with $150 to purchase gifts during their shopping spree. The experience was once again a role reversal for many children, who normally are the ones receiving gifts.
“It gives them a chance to be heroes for their families,” Hays said.
It is a role many enjoyed. This was evident when police officers reminded them they also were supposed to choose a present for themselves. Hays said some children seemed almost reluctant to do so because they were enjoying shopping for others so much.
In the past, the children and the officers they were with ate lunch at a restaurant after shopping. COVID-19 restrictions this year have shut down in-person dining, so each child got to order a takeout lunch at a favorite restaurant and then go to the La Grande Police Department to eat together. The chance to enjoy a meal at a police station appeared to be a thrill for the children.
“They loved it,” Hays said.
After eating, the children and officers spent about an hour wrapping the gifts.
The La Grande Police Department has held Shop with a Cop for 12 years. In that time, 175 children have participated.
In past years, 15 children participated in Shop with a Cop each Christmas season. The number was smaller this year because of COVID-19. Hays explained when 15 children were involved, the La Grande Police Department has needed officers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police to help. Getting assistance from law enforcement from different agencies would have been more complicated this year in part because state rules for the virus are frequently changing.
Hays said to simplify the process and make scheduling easier, La Grande police ran Shop with a Cop exclusively with its own officers this year. He noted the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police always have been more than willing to help Shop with a Cop.
Hays wanted to keep the program going this year because it gives children a good Christmas season experience and allows them to make positive connections with police officers.
“We want kids to know that they should not fear police officers,” he said, “that we are their friends and are here to help them.”
