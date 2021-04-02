LA GRANDE — Library Giving Day is Wednesday, April 7, an event that gives library lovers a chance to show their appreciation and support for local public libraries, according to information on the Cook Memorial Library website.
In addition to La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library, the Libraries of Union County Foundation encompasses public libraries in Union, Elgin, Cove and North Powder. Public libraries offer books, activities and informative programs for all ages and are resources for knowledge, discovery and enrichment.
“When faced with extraordinary circumstances in 2020, the mission of each of the county’s libraries remained steadfast and strong,” the announcement stated. “Union County’s public libraries are a constant, and that’s thanks to the caring support of our generous community members. Your gift will help keep Libraries of Union County Foundation strong and more prepared to adapt to the changing times and growing need for the public libraries’ many beloved programs and services.”
To celebrate Library Giving Day, financial contributions may be made online through Paypal at www.cookmemoriallibrary.com (scroll down the homepage for the link) through April 7.
Donations by check payable to Libraries of Union County Foundation (with “Library Giving Day” in the memo line) may be mailed to Libraries of Union County Foundation, P.O. Box 1374, La Grande 97850; or donate by cash or check at your local library.
“Each library in Union County has responded to the pandemic in their own way, based on staffing and budget limitations, to their patrons’ desire to continue to enrich their minds and nurture their curiosity. They’ve helped those staying at home navigate the digital library landscape and have provided valuable distance learning resources to people of all ages in their communities,” according to the foundation. “Your support has never been more important than it is during this time of uncertainty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.