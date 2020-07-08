ENTERPRISE — Six people are the recipients of this year’s scholarships given to employees of Wallowa Memorial Hospital or another local health care nonprofit, according to a press release.
The six winners are: Shannon Barnhart, seeking board certification as a geriatric clinical specialist in physical therapy; Elvie Bevers, seeking a RN license; Krystal Butterfield, seeking continuing education in pelvic floor function, dysfunction and treatment; Amanda Vieira De Melo, seeking a bachelor of nursing degree from Oregon Health Sciences University; Stacey Karvoski, seeking executive level leadership training; and Ashley Sullivan, seeking certification from the American Academy of Professional Coders as a certified professional compliance officer.
The two scholarships include the Gwen and Gladys Coffin Memorial Scholarship and the Edgar Burbridge and Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship. Each offers up to $2,000 toward education and training, and both require applicants be local residents committed to staying in the county.
The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation usually offers two scholarships each year. But this year, six applicants met the criteria, so the foundation board awarded all six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.