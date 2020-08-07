SALEM — Oregonians will continue to receive increased food benefits in August.
The Oregon Department of Human Services has received approval by the federal Food and Nutrition Service to continue in August to provide increased food benefits and waive the interview requirement for new applicants — making it faster and easier for Oregonians to access benefits.
This will result in an additional $30 million to eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in August 2020.
“As the pandemic continues, access to food has worsened greatly,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Deputy Director Claire Seguin. “Providing another month of emergency assistance will help ease the threat of chronic hunger in Oregon.”
Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP do not need to take additional action. Eligible SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits.
For most recipients this is an EBT card.
The increase brings all households to the maximum SNAP benefit. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits. For more information, call the Union County DHS office at 541-963-4113.
Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19.
