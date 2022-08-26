Festival of Trees 2022 - decorated tree
A Christmas tree at the La Grande Festival of Trees sits on display alongside several other items that were auctioned off later in the evening on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Local businesses sponsored the trees decorated for the auction to raise funds for Soroptimist International of La Grande’s Community Benefit program.

 Davis Carbaugh/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Applications for the La Grande Soroptimist Community Benefit funds will be accepted after Thursday, Sept. 1.

Local agencies, organizations and individuals are invited to apply.

