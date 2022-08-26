LA GRANDE — Applications for the La Grande Soroptimist Community Benefit funds will be accepted after Thursday, Sept. 1.
Local agencies, organizations and individuals are invited to apply.
“The net proceeds of our successful 35th annual Festival of Trees will be disbursed in our communities throughout this year,” said Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, chair of the Community Benefits Committee, in a press release.
There isn’t a set deadline, and applications can be submitted at any time.
“We will give extra consideration for projects that mirror our Soroptimist global mission of empowering women and girls, but we will also consider projects that serve a broader population,” Larsen-Hill said.
Last year, 13 organizations and two individuals received funding totaling more than $34,000 from Soroptimist International of La Grande.
To obtain an application or for more information, contact Larsen-Hill at dilarsenhill@gmail.com or 541-963-5341.
Soroptimist is a global women’s volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic change, according to www.lagrandesoroptimist.org, and approximately 80,000 Soroptimists in 130 countries and territories support community-based and global projects to benefit women and girls.
La Grande’s Soroptimist International club was chartered on Oct. 16, 1941, and is part of District 3 in the Northwest Region of Soroptimist International of the Americas.
“The name Soroptimist means ‘best for women,’ and that’s what we strive to achieve,” states the La Grande club’s website.
More about Soroptimist International of La Grande is available at www.facebook.com/silagrande.
