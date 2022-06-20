LA GRANDE — Thirteen local organizations and two individuals have received funding totaling more than $34,000 from Soroptimist International of La Grande.
Net proceeds from the Soroptimist Festival of Trees were disbursed through the club’s revised Community Benefits Grant Program. The next round of grant funding begins Sept. 1.
The recipients are:
La Grande High School Girls Wrestling Program — $4,000 to cover travel costs to two tournaments in Boise and Portland for this program with 17 current participants.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) — $5,000 to provide training for 15 volunteers through attendance at the national conference in Seattle. CASA is an advocacy organization that serves children who enter care due to neglect and abuse.
La Grande School District Learn to Swim Program — $3,135 to be used to provide lifesaving swimming lessons to area third graders, plus current fourth and fifth graders who missed out on this program due to pandemic shutdowns. Soroptimists also donate $4,700 annually to this program in memory of longtime club member and swimming enthusiast Margaret Morris.
Baylee Young — $500 to cover state certification licensing costs for an Esthiology Program at the Aveda institute in Portland.
La Grande Parks and Recreation Summer Youth Program — $1,500 to go toward Summer Camp Programs for area children, providing arts, culture, physical activities and field trips.
Child Care Resource and Referral — $2,500 to provide developmentally and age-appropriate books to local children, making it easier for children to learn to read.
Sandra Meredith — $967 to cover final costs to obtain her bachelor of science certification in community health work.
Eastern Oregon University Girls in Science Program — $3,500 to fund the annual camp for middle school girls from rural towns in Northeastern Oregon. The program is a partnership between NEOAHEC and Eastern Oregon University. Participants work alongside EOU faculty members and undergraduate students to use math, chemistry, biology and computer science to solve an open-ended challenge carefully designed to inspire creative, yet scientific thought.
American Red Cross of Eastern Oregon — $3,500 to support a local blood drive by offsetting costs associated with collections, staffing, testing, hospital support, storage and delivery.
La Grande Middle School Wildcat Lifting Club — $1,000 to cover registration fees and transportation costs to a U.S. Powerlifting Association event. This new after-school group, open to seventh and eighth graders, currently is made up of 65% girls.
La Grande Chapter of Armed Women in America’s Not Me Event — $1,000 to support an event open to local girls and women of all ages to teach them situational awareness, self-confidence and empowerment.
La Grande High School FBLA Program — $1,000 to be used to cover travel expenses for students to attend the state competition in Portland.
Art Center East — $5,000 for early childhood development classes for local children up to 5 years old. The materials include Take and Make Art Learning Kits and No-School Art Classes for days preschools and public schools are closed.
Union County Little League — $,1000 to help upgrade Imbler’s softball field’s backstop to ensure the field meets Oregon State Athletic Association standards and is safe for the girls to play on.
Center for Human Development — $800 to purchase and distribute new baby car seats to area mothers. Educational materials will be provided on child car safety.
For more information on the La Grande Soroptimist Community Benefits Program and funding opportunities, call Di Lyn Larsen-Hill at 541-963-5341 or email dilarsenhill@gmail.com.
