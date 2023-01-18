LA GRANDE — Eight local organizations and two individuals have received funding totaling more than $25,000 from Soroptimist International of La Grande, announced a press release from the organization.

Net proceeds from the Soroptimist 2021 Festival of Trees are currently being disbursed through the club’s revised Community Benefits grant program. Additional applications are being sought for the remaining $29,000 funds in this year’s budget, said Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, the program’s chair.

