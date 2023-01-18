Bidding paddles are raised high during the La Grande Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Nearly 300 individuals took part in the gala at the Blue Mountain Conference Center to raise money for Soroptimist International of La Grande's charitable grants.
A brand-new Ford Bronco sits on display during La Grande's Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Legacy Ford tree included a four-month demo of the truck to the highest bidder. Funds raised at the Festival of Trees are distributed by Soroptimist International of La Grande to support the community.
CASA volunteer Wendy Simer, right, assists a young man with creating a Christmas tree decoration at the Blue Mountain Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, during the Festival of Trees' Family Day.
Madison Welker, right, of Hermiston and Lizbeth Miramontes, left, of Adrian, receive assistance on a chemistry project Saturday from Caitlynn Barton during a Girls in Science session at Eastern Oregon University in October 2015. Barton is a member of EOU's chemistry club.
LA GRANDE — Eight local organizations and two individuals have received funding totaling more than $25,000 from Soroptimist International of La Grande, announced a press release from the organization.
Net proceeds from the Soroptimist 2021 Festival of Trees are currently being disbursed through the club’s revised Community Benefits grant program. Additional applications are being sought for the remaining $29,000 funds in this year’s budget, said Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, the program’s chair.
The next round of grant applications will be accepted beginning in September for the disbursement of the 2022 Festival of Trees net proceeds. For more information on the Soroptimist International of La Grande Community Benefits program and funding opportunities, contact Larsen-Hill at 541-963-5341 or dilarsenhill@gmail.com.
Award recipients funded in 2022 so far are:
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) — $4,500 to fund art, music, dance and non-school based sports/activities for Union County foster youths.
GED Program — $3,700 to be used to purchase GED test vouchers. In order to receive these vouchers, students must have completed their studies and passed practice tests.
Investigators of Science — $3,500 to fund the annual camp formerly known as Girls in Science for middle school students from rural towns in Northeastern Oregon. The program is a partnership between EOAHEC and Eastern Oregon University. Participants work alongside EOU faculty members and undergraduate students to use math, chemistry, biology and computer sciences to solve an open-ended challenge that has been carefully designed to inspire creative scientific thought.
Michelle Willson — $3,000 to pay for storage of nearly 500 prom/formal dresses and shoes that she offers free of charge to area girls for proms and daddy-daughter dances.
Union Country Friday Backpack Program — $2,700 to provide small bags of food to hungry children to eat on weekends when they may not otherwise have food available to them. The Soroptimist funds will purchase three weeks of food for distribution.
La Grande Swim Club — $2,500 for swim team member scholarships. This will allow more students to participate, helping them improve their swimming skills and provide an opportunity to be part of a team.
Jaydne Charlton — $2,000 to pay for child care expenses for her young siblings. Their mother recently died of cancer and Jaydne, an OHSU nursing student, is guardian of her five brothers and sisters.
Union Friday Backpack Program — $2,000 for a new program in Union, created by the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall. Initial funds obtained from the Oregon Community Foundation will be supplemented by Soroptimist funds to purchase food products for families of 17 Union students.
La Grande High School Girls Wrestling Program — $1,000 to pay for singlets and warmups for team members. This is the program’s second year, and the participation has increased by 15 additional girls.
Erin Doty — $165 for car repairs, necessary for the safe and reliable transportation of her small children and for her to maintain full-time employment.
