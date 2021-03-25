Jehovah’s Witnesses
NORTHEAST OREGON — On Saturday, March 27, local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses — including La Grande, Pendleton, Baker City, Halfway and Enterprise — will join a 7 p.m. commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ. Due to the pandemic, congregations around the world will host this year’s event by video conference and phone connections. The virtual gathering is open to all. There are no fees to attend, and no registration is required. To learn more about how to attend locally, ask one of Jehovah’s Witnesses or visit www.jw.org.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s congregation will worship in person this Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The worship service also will be livestreamed on YouTube. A link will be emailed out and posted on Saturday. The members of Zion are invited to participate in the drive-thru Communion event Sunday in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — On Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m., a performance of the “Messiah” will be streamed over the internet by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in preparation for Easter Sunday, which is April 4. Due to the pandemic, a 2018 recorded event by The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and world-class soloists will be broadcast. Follow the links at www.churchofjesuschrist.org to learn where to watch and how to obtain a copy of the musical scores for a family singalong. Also visit www.comeuntochrist.org for ideas on how to prepare ourselves for the commemoration of Jesus Christ’s atonement and resurrection.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 29 is titled “Easter” and contains select scripture from the Doctrine and Covenants testifying that Jesus Christ lives and that if we follow him we should not fear death for all will be resurrected to stand before him one day.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person this Sunday, March 28, due to COVID-19. A link to the livestream of Zion Lutheran Church’s service will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. St. Peter’s congregation is invited to participate in the drive-thru Communion event Sunday in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot.
Catholic churches’ Holy Week and Easter services
UNION COUNTY — The Catholic churches of the Grande Ronde Valley will hold special services next week, Holy Week, which leads to Easter, April 4. Blessing of the Palms will take place at Saturday’s Vigil Mass, March 27, and Palm Sunday Mass, March 28.
At Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Grande, Mass of the Last Supper begins at 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 1. The Good Friday service on April 2 also begins at 7 p.m.
An Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 3, will be at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, April 4, Our Lady of the Valley will hold Easter Mass at 10 a.m.
Easter Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Union’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church and at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elgin.
Palm Sunday drive-thru Communion
LA GRANDE — An ecumenical drive-thru Communion event will be held Sunday, March 28, in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot (corner of Sixth Street and Spring Avenue, La Grande). All are welcome to drop in between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and receive the sacrament in observance of Palm Sunday. Palm crosses will be distributed.
