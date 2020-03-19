Coronavirus prevents communal in-person worship

LA GRANDE — In an action meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown on Monday banned gatherings in Oregon of more than 25 people, and urged Oregonians to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The ban began Tuesday and is scheduled to last at least four weeks.

In adherence to the executive order and out of concern for fellow congregants and the larger community, local churches will be suspending in-person worship services.

The following churches notified The Observer about how they plan to proceed:

• Zion Lutheran Church, La Grande: No worship services or midweek soup supper. ZLCW Bible study will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), La Grande: No worship services, and all non-essential church gatherings are canceled or postponed. The church office will remain open at this time.

• United Methodist Church, La Grande: All in-person activities are suspended.

• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, La Grande: No in-person worship or midweek Lenten soup supper.

• Faith Lutheran Church, La Grande: No services for the time being. Pastor will be at church Sunday mornings to serve people in small groups and will maintain regular morning office hours Monday through Friday.

• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: All meetings worldwide are canceled, including Sunday worship services. A special message from President Russell M. Nelson is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1i5-ew2l9k&feature=youtube. The “Come, Follow Me” curriculum emphasizes scripture study in the home as individuals and families. The lesson for the week of March 23-29 is based on the Books of Enos in the Book of Mormon. For a copy of these scriptures and lesson material, download a mobile app called “Gospel Library”.

• Church of the Nazarene, La Grande: Worship can be viewed online on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (join in the livestream on the church’s YouTube channel). Pastor Kevin Goss will continue with the Lenten sermon series “For God So Loved...” The message from Hosea 11-9, “The Loving Father,” examines what it’s like to have a heavenly father whose love for us is exactly the kind of love we need.

• Faith Center, Island City: A new sermon with announcements and worship will be posted weekly at www.lg4square.com. Smaller gatherings will continue, including Youth Group, Celebrate Recovery and Southside Friday Nights. The Team Leadership Summit this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. will be held. Small groups and Bible studies will continue at the discretion of the host and leader. Sunday evening parenting discipleship class at Southside are suspended. Office hours will remain normal.

• Summerville Baptist Church: Worship services are viewable via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SummervilleBaptistChurchOregon. Sunday services are also posted on the church’s YouTube page and at www.summervillebaptistchurch.com.