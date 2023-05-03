New Cook Memorial Library logo 2

One of the Cook Memorial Library’s slogans, “Growing readers since 1912,” references when the first library opened in La Grande. Graphic designer Francine Brazeau integrated books into the wheat design of this library logo to represent the natural surroundings in La Grande.

 Cook Memorial Library/Contributed Graphic

LA GRANDE — Spring has finally sprung in Northeastern Oregon, and La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library is gearing up for its Summer Reading Program. Online registration is now open, and the reading program begins June 7. To register and for full details, visit the Summer Reading tab at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app. This program is open to all ages.

Madelaine Koller, a Housing Matters of Union County employee, is available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 pm at the library. Stop by for help with housing related issues, rental applications or resources. Call Madelaine at 541-910-3817 for more information.

Pollinators movie poster

“The Pollinators” is the feature film for Cinema Saturday, om May 13, 2023, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The screening is free and registration isn't required. Learn more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
