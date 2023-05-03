“The Pollinators” is the feature film for Cinema Saturday, om May 13, 2023, at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The screening is free and registration isn't required. Learn more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
One of the Cook Memorial Library’s slogans, “Growing readers since 1912,” references when the first library opened in La Grande. Graphic designer Francine Brazeau integrated books into the wheat design of this library logo to represent the natural surroundings in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — Spring has finally sprung in Northeastern Oregon, and La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library is gearing up for its Summer Reading Program. Online registration is now open, and the reading program begins June 7. To register and for full details, visit the Summer Reading tab at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app. This program is open to all ages.
Madelaine Koller, a Housing Matters of Union County employee, is available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 pm at the library. Stop by for help with housing related issues, rental applications or resources. Call Madelaine at 541-910-3817 for more information.
The Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
The library offers the following continuing programs and activities in May:
For children
Storytime is open to all ages on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. Each gathering includes stories and a craft.
Bright Beginnings, a toddler activity for children 3 years old and younger, will be held May 10 at 10:15 a.m. in the Community Room. Text Olivia at 541-786-2259 to register.
For teens
This month, Teen iCraft will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Studio. Teens will learn to needle felt. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
Teen Writing Circle is on Wednesday, May 17, from 4-5 p.m. in the Studio. Ages 12-18 are invited to come create characters, build worlds and share ideas. The Writing Circle is free. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For adults
Mystery Book Club for adults will meet on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. in the Studio. Participants will be discussing “A Body on the Beach” by P. F. Ford. The group meets monthly on the second Friday, and new attendees are welcome.
Self-Care Saturday for adults is May 20 beginning at 1 pm. Participants will create an art journal. There is no charge, and registration isn’t required.
For all
The library is hosting a Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group on May 11 and May 26 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Studio. This free activity is open to all ages, and registration isn’t required. D&D Party size is limited to six participants per session, and beginners are welcome. Games will also be available to play, and participants are welcome to bring their own games (must be appropriate for all ages) to share with others. If you’re interested in joining or have any questions, call Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339 or email rmcginnis@cityoflagrande.org.
Cinema Saturday this month will be on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. The film is “The Pollinators,” described as “a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat.” This is the final film until the fall.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.