Cook Memorial Library Garfield
Sunlight illuminates a cardboard cutout of Garfield at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library has a host of programs and activities planned for February. In addition to goings-on for children and teens, of note are events for adults: Mystery Book Club, Cinema Saturday and Self-Care Saturday.

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, for staff training and Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.

