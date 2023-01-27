LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library has a host of programs and activities planned for February. In addition to goings-on for children and teens, of note are events for adults: Mystery Book Club, Cinema Saturday and Self-Care Saturday.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, for staff training and Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.
All library activities are free and held at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For children
Thursdays: Storytime is held on Thursdays — Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 — at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. Each gathering includes stories and a craft.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Lego Club meets the first Tuesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. in the Community Room. The club is open to children up to age 12, and new members are welcome to come play and build with Lego bricks. Registration is not required. Children age 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
For teens
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Teen iCraft is offered on the second Wednesday of every month from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Studio. For the Feb. 8 event, teens will be working on a variety of fiber crafts. The activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Teen Writing Circle meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 4-5 p.m. in the Studio. This free activity is open to ages 12-18 interested in creating characters, building worlds and sharing ideas. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For adults
Friday, Feb. 10: Mystery Book Club for adults is held on the second Friday at 1 p.m. in the Studio. This month, mystery fans will be discussing “Bleeding Heart Yard” by Elly Griffiths. New members are welcome and may join at any time.
Saturday, Feb. 11: Come to the Community Room at 1 p.m. for Cinema Saturday. The movie this month is “Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson.”
Saturday, Feb. 18: Self-Care Saturday for adults begins at 1 p.m. Participants will create simple wire-wrapped pendants. Supplies are provided and registration is not required.
For all
Wednesdays: Kitia Chambers will lead Community Yoga on Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. The free class is open to all ages and registration is not required.
Feb. 9 and Feb. 23: The library is hosting its Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group on two Thursdays in February, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Studio. The activity is free and all ages are welcome to join. For more details, call Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
