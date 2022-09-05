Greenwood Elementary School students kick off the new school year with enthusiasm during the all-school Greenwood Pride Parade on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Accompanied by the La Grande High School marching band, Union County Sheriff’s Office and La Grande Fire Department, the students paraded with homemade banners and signs around the neighborhood, beginning and ending at the school on Spruce Street. The parade has become an annual tradition, giving the children an opportunity to express pride for their school and for themselves.
