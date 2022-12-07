Doll's House Part 2

Actors rehearse for Eastern Oregon University's December 2022 performance of "A Doll's House, Part 2." For information on purchasing tickets for the Dec. 9-11 production at EOU's Schwarz Theatre, visit www.eou.edu/theatre/box-office-information.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — As a part of this year’s production lineup, Eastern Oregon University’s theatre department will present a rendition of "A Doll’s House, Part 2" — a continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 "A Doll’s House."

“The first 'A Doll’s House' ended with the main character, Nora, walking out on her husband and three children. This piece takes place 15 years later, when Nora returns to the same house she left all those years ago,” said Director Julia Huyg.

