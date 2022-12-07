Actors rehearse for Eastern Oregon University's December 2022 performance of "A Doll's House, Part 2." For information on purchasing tickets for the Dec. 9-11 production at EOU's Schwarz Theatre, visit www.eou.edu/theatre/box-office-information.
LA GRANDE — As a part of this year’s production lineup, Eastern Oregon University’s theatre department will present a rendition of "A Doll’s House, Part 2" — a continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 "A Doll’s House."
“The first 'A Doll’s House' ended with the main character, Nora, walking out on her husband and three children. This piece takes place 15 years later, when Nora returns to the same house she left all those years ago,” said Director Julia Huyg.
Performances will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at EOU’s Schwarz Theatre in La Grande.
“I am directing this show as my senior project, so it has really become a huge passion project of mine,” Huyg said. “I had a big list of different shows that I was interested in directing for my senior project. All of them shared attributes that I was passionate about. They all had small casts, dynamic characters, and deep relationships that drive the plot."
When EOU’s theatre faculty announced the play as their fall production, Huyg said she quickly became fascinated with the script and characters through her time researching and analyzing the play.
“The cast is entirely made up of EOU students who have been putting their all into this piece," she said. "The show also has an incredible group of hardworking technicians who have been creating the most incredible sets, costumes, props and more.”
