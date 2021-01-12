LA GRANDE – A cohort of four undergraduate students from Eastern Oregon University will see their work on a research project in a scholarly forum this week
Health and human performance professor Kyle Pfaffenbach oversaw the project, according to a press release from EOU, and will present the original research in an EOU Colloquium on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. through Zoom as this month’s installment of the EOU Colloquium series. The event is free and open to the public via this link: eou.zoom.us/j/91911727663.
Student researchers Alexis Hoffman, Jaiden Machuca, Jordan Gentner and Terrell Payne conducted their work at the EOU Lab for Exercise Assessment and Performance. They examined the impact of a popular energy drink on lower leg muscle performance in college football players.
EOU students and faculty collaborated with physical therapists from Grande Ronde Hospital, Jeff Whinery and Greg Dombek.
“Working with Greg and Jeff was an incredible opportunity for the students,” Pfaffenbach said in the press release. “The students on this project each have career goals in the health field, including physical therapy, so the opportunity to conduct research with two PTs was a great experience.”
The research team tested almost 40 subjects over the course of several weeks.
“The students did a great job,” Pfaffenbach said.”(They) were integral in scheduling, organizing and conducting this project. It was really graduate level research being conducted by undergraduate students here at EOU.”
For more information about other upcoming colloquium at EOU visit eou.edu/colloquium.
