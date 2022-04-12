LA GRANDE — The Riverside Park Easter egg hunt in La Grande is canceled this year — organizers had to decide in late January whether or not to organize the event. They hope to return the hunt in 2023. But, don’t worry, there are other options.
On Friday, April 15, beginning at 4 p.m., Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler Lane, invites kids ages 1-12 to hunt eggs, snack on hot dogs and chips and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
For a fun spin on the traditional Easter activity, come to the underwater egg hunt at Veterans’ Memorial Pool, at Pioneer Park on Palmer Avenue, on Friday, April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 to swim and dive for eggs and cash them in for prizes. The event will be divided into age groups: 6 months to 3 years at 7 p.m., 4-6 years at 7:30 p.m., and 7-9 years at 8 p.m.
The Elgin Women’s Service club’s Easter egg hunt is on Saturday, April 16, at Stella Mayfield Elementary School. This year’s event begins at 10 a.m. and is for ages 1-10.
In Wallowa County, the Joseph Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at the Joseph City Park from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Hunts will be divided by age groups, ages newborn to 12. And in Wallowa, an Easter egg hunt for ages 0-11 happens at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Lions Club Park. Bonus: Kids can also meet the Easter Bunny.
