LA GRANDE — It’s not too late to join Summer Reading at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. This free program is open to all ages, from children to adults, and runs through Friday, July 29. Sign up anytime, online or in person.
The Birnie Bug Hunt will happen at Birnie Park on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. This library activity will be led by Donna Rainboth and Jim McIver. The program will be held at Birnie Park, on C Avenue in La Grande, near Sixth Street.
Teen iCraft will be on Wednesday, July 13, from 3-5 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. This free activity is open to ages 12 to 18. Teens will make Book Art Mobiles. Supplies are provided.
Storytime in the Story Circle begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, with songs, stories and a craft. The special guest on July 14 will be Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director with the city of La Grande.
Kid Craft Fridays are offered from 3-4 pm for children ages 7 to 10. On July 15, children will make tissue paper lanterns. Supplies are provided.
Also for the younger set, sing, dance, and play during Campfire Sing-Along on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s Story Circle.
Check the library’s website, www.cookemoriallibrary.org, or Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages for the schedule of summer events and activity details. Stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, or call 541-962-1339 during open hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.