LA GRANDE — Summer Reading has begun at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. This free program is open to all ages, from children to adults, and runs through Friday, July 29. Sign up anytime.
Join us in the Community Room on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. for a family movie and popcorn. All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the library's website or call 541-962-1339 for the movie title.
The library will host a LEGO competition on July 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room. This is a free activity for ages 18 and younger. Hobby Habit gift certificates will be awarded to winners in four age groups. LEGO pieces are provided and creations will be on display in the library through July.
Storytime will be held in the Story Circle on July 7 at 10:30 a.m. with songs, stories and a pinecone craft. The special guest this week will be Teresa Gustafson, Urban Forester with the city of La Grande.
Teen Zen will be on July 7 at 3 p.m. in the Community Room. Led by Kitia Chambers, this program gives teens creative and fun ways to de-stress. Teens will make a craft with crystals during this fifth and final day of the Teen Zen series offered in partnership with Youth Alliance Union County and Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
Kid Craft Fridays are offered from 3-4 p.m. for children ages 7-10. On July 8, children will make a leaf rubbing painting with watercolors. Supplies are provided.
Sing, dance and play during Campfire Sing-Along on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s Story Circle.
For more information on upcoming events visit the library's web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
For more information on summer events visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages; call 541-962-1339; or stop by the library 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
