LA GRANDE — The filing deadline for La Grande City Council Position No. 6 closed Thursday, July 30. The three eligible candidates who will be on the November ballot are John Bozarth, David Moyal and Max Koltuv.
The position became vacant with the resignation of Councilor Jim Whitbeck, who stepped down at the beginning of July to move to Corvallis and pursue a Ph.D at Oregon State University.
The candidate who takes Whitbeck's place will complete the four-year term and hold the city council seat until December 31, 2022. The mayor's position and council positions 2, 3 and 4 also are on the November ballot.
