PENDLETON — The bluegrass band EOCenes will play again this year at Pendleton Center for the Arts during Round-Up festivities.
The concert is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are expected to sell out quickly. Purchase tickets at www.pendleton- arts.org/live-music.
The EOCenes formed at Eastern Oregon College (now Eastern Oregon University) in La Grande. The musicians were members of the EOC Ambassadors from 1969-1971, and performed concerts around the Northwest as a recruiting program for the college, according to an article in GO! Magazine.
After graduation, the musicians went their separate ways and played with various bands throughout the years. When they gathered again at a festival about 12 years ago, they all remembered their parts from songs they’d performed 40 years in the past and decided to become a regular bluegrass band.
The group typically plays six to seven times during the year. The members are Duane Boyer, Hal Spence, Hugh McClellan, Ron Emmons, Alan Feves and Doug Jenkins.
They play bluegrass “from old to new” — songs from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s up to current music, often taking a newer song and giving it a “bluegrass treatment.”
