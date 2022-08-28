EOCenes

The EOCenes entertain at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City in this undated photo. Tickets are on sale now for the group’s performance in Pendleton on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Duane Boyer/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The bluegrass band EOCenes will play again this year at Pendleton Center for the Arts during Round-Up festivities.

The concert is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are expected to sell out quickly. Purchase tickets at www.pendleton- arts.org/live-music.

