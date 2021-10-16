Tiger up! Homecoming week features games, parade The Observer Oct 16, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA GRANDE — La Grande High School’s fall Homecoming Week is Oct. 18-22. The community is encouraged to come out and support the Tigers by attending the games and enjoying the parade:Tuesday, Oct. 19 — JV2 and JV volleyball vs. Baker, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20 — varsity boys soccer vs. McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21 —varsity football vs. Ontario, 6 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22 — volleyball vs. Ontario, 4 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22 — Homecoming Parade, 5 p.m., Adams Avenue from Hemlock Street to Max Square. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Dua Lipa won't release third album until it's 'perfect' Kyle Richards: Acting is my first love Cher launches lawsuit against Sonny Bono‘s widow Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
