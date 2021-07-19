LA GRANDE — Lisa Ladendorff, a member of the Union County Warming Station Board, was a guest at a recent meeting of the Union County Retired Educators in La Grande.
According to a report from the educators’ group, Landendorff serves not only as a board member but also conducts training for the shelter’s volunteers.
The Union County Warming Station is open from Nov. 15 to March 15 and anytime the weather gets below freezing before or after those dates. Guests may stay from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. and are provided a hot meal in the evening.
The facility also is now being used as a “cooling station” — whenever the temperature goes above 90 degrees, anyone may come in to cool down in the afternoon. Water is provided, some food is available, and guests may rest or nap in the chairs.
Ladendorff told the Union County Retired Educators that the shelter currently has 65 volunteers. She added that last winter there were 68 individuals who stayed in the Warming Station overnight. About 15 other individuals came for dinner only.
Donations for the facility are appreciated, Ladendorff noted, to go toward expenses such as rent, utilities and laundry vouchers.
Donations of food for evening meals, coats, boots and blankets are also in need. On the board’s “wish list are shower facilities and a paid manager to run the station.
Ladendorff said most of the people using the facility are very appreciative of the services it provides in the winter, and now also in the summer.
