As little as two years ago, there were very few options in Union County when it came to the proper disposal of expired or unwanted medications. You could leave them at the La Grande Police Department in their drop-box, or wait for the next Drug Take Back Day, which happens twice a year.
If you’re anything like me, remembering to mark your calendar for Drug Take Back Day, or making a special trip to the Police Department to toss my old medication in the drop-off box is as unlikely as me remembering to pack my lunch every morning before work — very unlikely.
Enter MED-Project, an organization established by the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group to facilitate the proper disposal of pharmaceutical products from households. The work group provides communities throughout California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington with disposal options at no cost to the host organization or the person disposing of medication.
Today, Union County has five medication drop-off kiosks — at places you might be going to anyway — and an additional three mail-back supply locations, for a total of eight free, confidential, secure and convenient disposal options.
There are Med-Project kiosks at Grande Ronde Hospital, the La Grande Police Department, Red Cross Drug Store, Safeway and Rite Aid. The bright blue drop-off kiosks are as simple to use as a post office collection box.
First, you need to verify that your medication is one that is accepted at these kiosk locations and package the medications per the Med-Project guidelines.
• Check the medicine’s packaging. If there are specific disposal instructions on the label, package or insert, follow those instructions.
• Remove all personally identifiable information on medication labels or packaging.
• Keep medicines in their original container or a sealed bag.
• Accepted for disposal: Medications in any dosage form, except for those listed below, still in their original container or sealed bag.
• Not accepted for disposal: Herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care products, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, medical devices, sharps and illicit drugs.
Once at the kiosk, use the handle to open the door of the kiosk. Drop your medication inside the box and close the lever. That’s all there is to it. (Just so you are aware, if you plan to drop off medications in the GRH kiosk, you must go through the screening process first per hospital policy.)
If you’d like to package your medications at home and drop them in the mail, that’s also an option. Free mail-back supplies are available at Cook Memorial Library in La Grande, Imbler City Hall and Elgin City Hall.
Carrie Bushman, Interim Library Director at Cook Memorial Library, explained how the process works, saying, “All you have to do is walk up to the front desk of the library and request your prepaid, labeled medication disposal envelope. Instructions are even provided inside the envelope.”
Once your package is sealed and ready to go, it can be mailed from any USPS location to MED-Project for secure disposal.
The Union County Safe Communities Coalition is passionate about decreasing youth drug and alcohol use in Union County, and disposing of unused, expired or unwanted medications is an excellent way to reduce the risk of misuse at home. For more information about the mission of the UCSCC or to see what we’re up to, visit ucsafecommunities.org.
For more information about MED-Project or locations near you, go to med-project.org.
