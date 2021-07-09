The summer is upon us and, after the last 18 months, we’re all excited about being outdoors. In fact, outdoor activities with others is one of the safest ways to interact in this COVID world we now live in.
We’re fortunate here in the Grande Ronde Valley to have ready access to fresh air and beautiful scenery. And there is nowhere better to get a lot of both these things than at the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
MERA offers something for everyone: quiet walks, challenging runs, exciting mountain bike rides or casual horseback rides.
All these activities call for physical effort, and such effort has positive impacts on personal health and well-being. Physical activity is also a great way to spend time with your family and friends.
The trails at MERA can accommodate fitness levels from toddlers to grandparents.
I highly suggest you make a trip to the Owsley Canyon Trailhead for an outing of exercise and a healthy snack afterward.
The Union County Safe Communities Coalition recognizes the connection between physical exercise and personal well-being. Starting with the Drug-Free Relay and more recently the Drug-Free Run, the coalition sponsors these events because it believes in promoting the benefits of healthy bodies and minds.
Physical activity has the ability to influence psychological, behavioral and neurochemical processes that contribute to substance use disorders.
Broadly, health-promoting behaviors, like running and walking, are related to other personal behaviors that lead to a healthy lifestyle and choices. For example, physically active people typically drink alcohol only in moderation and do not smoke cigarettes.
Exercise can prevent and help treat mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, which can contribute to substance use disorders.
Many forms of exercise have a social component that promote societal integration and prevent loneliness and isolation.
Finally, there is evidence that physical activity reduces the rate of drug use acquisition and escalation as well as the rate of reinstatement of drug-seeking. The most amazing thing about these relationships is that they apply to people of all ages.
The Safe Communities Coalition Drug-Free Run is returning as a live event this year on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
The event promotes and raises money for local youth drug prevention efforts. You can register for the 5K, 10K or 1-mile run or walk on the coalition’s website (www.ucsafecommunities.org/event-details-registration/drug-free-run).
You have a couple weeks to train for the run, or use the event as training for another run later in the year, or simply come out and enjoy MERA and the outdoors.
In any case, know that when you do register, you’ll be supporting the efforts of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, and doing yourself and your family a huge favor by being physically active.
