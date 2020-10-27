According to the 2019 Oregon Healthy Teens Survey (Oregon Health Authority, 2019), Oregon eighth graders are most likely to get the alcohol they drink from a parent or guardian — with or without their knowledge.
So, what does this mean? Simply, parents, caretakers, friends and family members can have a significant impact on youth alcohol use, as well as tobacco, cannabis and prescription drug use, by committing to open communication and limiting accessibility within their homes.
It makes sense, but how can limiting accessibility be done effectively? Secure, monitor and dispose.
The first step in limiting accessibility is to keep substances secure. This may mean locking up liquor cabinets, utilizing a dedicated locking container for alcohol or locking lids onto bottles. Lock boxes are also available for substances such as prescriptions, tobacco and cannabis products. Encourage your family and friends to do the same.
Second, it's important to know what's in stock — even if substances are properly secured. Pay attention to quantities, and don't be afraid to communicate openly and ask questions if something seems to be missing.
Third, properly disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs or other substances is key. Watch for local drug take back events, where unused medications can be disposed of safely and securely, or utilize the drop box at the La Grande Police station.
Finally, youth communication is crucial. Stay involved, talk openly and offer empathy and support. A strong bond helps reduce the chances of them engaging in unhealthy behavior and sets the stage for preventing youth substance use.
Knowing where to start, and how to have age-appropriate conversations, can feel overwhelming. The Partnership to End Addiction website (drugfree.org/prevention-and-taking-action-early) provides a comprehensive guide to building a foundation that discourages risky behavior and helps prevent substance use or addiction, among many other tools for parents and caregivers.
In short, lock it up. Secure it, monitor it and dispose of it properly. Build an environment within the home that encourages youth to thrive and succeed.
You can make a direct impact in our community. The Union County Safe Communities Coalition urges you to consider securing your alcohol, prescription medications, tobacco and cannabis products. In doing so, you will be part of the solution to profoundly reduce youth substance use in Union County, and improve the safety and health of the youth of our community.
To learn more about how UCSCC keeps our youth safe and healthy, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/UCSafeCommunitiesCoalition.
