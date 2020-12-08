There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that this year has been different than any other year we have experienced.
COVID-19 has truly impacted our lives in ways that most of us couldn’t have ever dreamed possible.
With all the changes and adaptations our communities have endured this year, the Union County Safe Communities Coalition would like to urge you to pause, breathe and ask yourself a few very important questions before you get behind the wheel.
Have I had enough sleep recently? This one seems easy enough, but for many of us the answer to that is probably no. Sleep is not only essential for our physical bodies to be able to recoup and regenerate, but for our mental health, the ability to continue to adapt and handle changes, and to safely drive to all the locations we are trying to pack into this month. Did you know that driving after only four to five hours of sleep means you are four times more likely to crash? This crash risk is similar to that of someone driving at a 0.08 BAC level. In 2018, there were 15 total crashes involving a drowsy driver with 15 injuries reported for Union County. Please take time this month to get some rest.
Did I remember to put my phone on silent or stow it while I’m driving? This can be a tough thing for many of us. It’s just a quick text, maybe you aren’t even responding, but you just want to read the message that dinged on your phone. Maybe you’ve done it a thousand times before and nothing happened. Unfortunately, it takes only one time for something to happen that could bring tragedy to your life or the lives of others. In 2018, there were 20 total crashes involving a distracted driver with 18 injuries reported for Union County. Please put your phones down and drive without other distractions.
How long has it been since I had a drink or used a substance? Impairment can come from a variety of substances; alcohol, drugs, and prescription medications all impact our mind and bodies. When we get behind the wheel, our minds and bodies need to be sharp and ready to react. This time of year wildlife and weather conditions can have serious impacts on driving. Adding impairment to this mix can be deadly.
In 2018, there were 10 total crashes including three fatal crashes in Union County in which the driver was impaired by alcohol or had been using drugs. As a result of these crashes, there were four total people who died and six who were injured. Please drive sober — you never know whose life you are saving.
As someone who personally lost a family member on Christmas Eve as a result of an impaired driver, I ask that you take care of yourselves as 2020 comes to a close. Get your rest, drive without distraction, drive sober and wear your seat belt: this is the best defense against other drivers or obstacles on the road.
This year has been full of challenges and obstacles, but with the commitment to safety by each and every driver in Union County, we can end this year with some beautiful memories rather than tragedies.
Billie-Jo Nickens is a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition and the traffic safety coordinator for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Region 5, which covers Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.