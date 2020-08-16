Union County kids free grab & go lunches
Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande. Free for age 1-18; all others, $4.
AUG. 17-21
Monday: chicken strips, veggies, steak fries, baked apples, rolls.
Tuesday: taquitos, fruit salad, veggie sticks, cookies.
Wednesday: pork roast, salad, fruit, rolls, pudding.
Thursday: corn dogs, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookies.
Friday/LAST DAY BASH: cheeseburgers, fries, sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.