Union County kids free summer lunch menu
Free grab-and-go lunch for anyone ages 1-18, served Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande. Lunch for adults is $4.
July 5-9
Monday: closed in observance of Fourth of July
Tuesday: spaghetti with meatballs, Caesar salad, fruit garnish, ice cream, milk.
Wednesday: roast pork, mashed potatoes, apple slaw, dessert, milk.
Thursday: chicken tenders, steak fries, celery sticks, fresh fruit, dessert, milk.
Friday: ham and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks, fresh fruit, coookie, milk.
