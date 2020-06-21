Pickup is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande.
Free for age 1-18; all others, $4.
JUNE 22-26
Monday: meatballs, rice, steamed veggies, fruit, cookies.
Tuesday: ham, cheesy scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, rolls, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken, steak fries, cucumber slices, rolls, fresh fruit, dessert.
Thursday: turkey sandwiches, macaroni salad, chips, fruit.
Friday: chicken strips, steak fries, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookies.
