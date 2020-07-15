UNION — The Union County Museum will not open this year.
A press release Wednesday announced the board of directors decided to keep the doors on the museum in Union closed, putting an end to a season already delayed two months because of the coronavirus.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions underway to reduce its spread, rather than opening to the public on a regular schedule, we have decided to use the 2020 season to upgrade the facilities, freshen exhibits and work on museum outreach and educational programs,” Nod Palmer, president, said in the press release.
The museum traditionally is open Mother’s Day through September.
“While regrettable, the closure will keep volunteers and patrons safe and allow the board members and volunteers to work behind the scenes and prepare the museum for an even better visitor experience in 2021.”
The board is seeking help from volunteers for a range of projects. People who want to help or learn about opportunities can do so by contacting Linda Bond at 541-910-8263 or jefflindabond@gmail.com. For renewals or first-time signups for memberships, contact Carol Mulvany at cjmulvany@charter.net.
