Union County Senior Center lunch menu: Dec. 21-24, 2021

Takeout meals: Pick up meals from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen's back door. Dine-in meals: Use front entrance and observe social distancing. Cost: Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.

DEC. 20-24
Monday: sesame chicken over rice pilaf, steamed vegetables, rolls, fruit.
Tuesday: lasagna, Caesar salad, steamed asparagus, garlic bread, fresh fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fruit, dessert.
Thursday: roast pork, whipped potatoes with gravy, baked apples, steamed Brussels sprouts, salad greens, dessert.
Friday: closed for Christmas holiday.
