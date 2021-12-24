Union County Senior Center lunch menu: Dec. 27-31, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.Cost: Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $6.DEC. 27-31Monday: hot ham sandwich, tomato-basil soup, chips, fresh fruit, cookie.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterTuesday: parmesan chicken and vegetables over noodles, salad greens, baked rolls, light dessert.Wednesday: beef curry and vegetables over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.Thursday: chicken cordon bleu, rice, steamed cauliflower, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.Friday: closed for New Year’s holiday— The Observer Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Salad Green Vegetable Gastronomy Food Dessert Fresh Fruit Fruit Asparagus Garlic Bread Ham Sandwich Cookie Cauliflower Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Men (Santa Included) Need These Facial Hair Care Tips Humans Pass Coronavirus to Deer, Creating Reservoir for Variants Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
