Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.

Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.

Cost: Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $6.

DEC. 27-31

Monday: hot ham sandwich, tomato-basil soup, chips, fresh fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: parmesan chicken and vegetables over noodles, salad greens, baked rolls, light dessert.

Wednesday: beef curry and vegetables over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.

Thursday: chicken cordon bleu, rice, steamed cauliflower, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.

Friday: closed for New Year’s holiday

