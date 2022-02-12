Union County Senior Center lunch menu

Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.

Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.

Cost: Age 60+, $4 suggested donation; all others, $7 (note 2022 price increase).

FEB. 14-18

Monday: tender beef strips, grilled red potatoes, sauteed vegetables, garden salad, baked bread, chocolate mouse.

Tuesday: Southwest tacos, Mexi-rice, salad greens, chips and salsa.

Wednesday: baked potato bar with chili, salad greens, fresh fruit.

Thursday: almond-lemon chicken over rice pilaf, steamed carrots, salad greens, fresh fruit, pie.

Friday: Salisbury steak over noodles, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.

