Union County Senior Center lunch menu

Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.

Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.

Cost: Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $6.

JAN. 17-21

Monday: baked potato bar, chili, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.

Tuesday: sweet and sour meatballs over rice pilaf, spinach salad, cottage cheese and fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: tender beef, whipped potates and gravy, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.

Thursday: chicken tenders, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, cookie.

Friday: Salisbury steak over noodles, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.

