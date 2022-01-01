Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.

Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.

Cost: Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $6.

JAN. 3-7

Monday: pork fried rice, spring rolls, oriental salad, fortune cookie.

Tuesday: beef curry with vegetables over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.

Wednesday: Reuben sandwich, potato salad, fresh fruit, cabbage slaw, cookie.

Thursday: meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad greens, baked rolls, dessert.

Friday: bacon and Swiss tartlets, country potato casserole, fresh fruit, yogurt.

— The Observer

