LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meal is open to the public, and both sit-down and grab-and-go options are available.

For information on having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call 541-605-5556.

Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+, $7 for all others.

Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.

Cost is $7 for all.

JUNE 6-10

Monday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, green salad, fresh fruit.

Tuesday: beef stroganoff over rice pilaf, salad greens, fresh fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, garden salad, fresh fruit, cake.

Thursday: pork fried rice, egg rolls, toasted-sesame salad, fresh fruit, fortune cookies.

Friday: beef wrap, potato salad, fresh fruit, cookie.

