LA GRANDE — Lunch is served at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on weekdays. The meals are open to the public.
Dine-in meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; suggested donation is $4 for age 60 and older, $7 for all others.
Takeout meals are available from noon to 1 p.m. at the kitchen’s back door; to-go meals are $7.
For information on the senior center’s meal programs, including having lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels, call the kitchen at 541-605-5556.
The menu for the week of Oct. 10-14 is:
MONDAY: pork tenderloin, roasted red potatoes, green beans, spring salad mix, baked apples
TUESDAY: BBQ chicken, cowboy baked beans, sweet onion-cucumber salad, rolls, fresh fruit.
WEDNESDAY: oven-baked chicken, whipped potatoes, steamed California blend veggies, tomato-cucumber salad, cake.
THURSDAY: spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed Italian blend veggies, Caesar salad, baked bread, fresh fruit.
FRIDAY: baked cod, wild rice medley, steamed brussels sprouts, broccoli-raisin salad, sliced melon.
