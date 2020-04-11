Pickup from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande

For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.

Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5

April 13-17

Monday: taco bar, Mexi-rice, salad greens, sour cream, avocado, chips and salsa, flan.

Tuesday: hot Italian sandwiches, broccoli salad, chips.

Wednesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, Jell-O, rolls, dessert (alternate meal: BBQ chicken).

Thursday: sweet and sour meatballs over rice, spinach salad, rolls, dessert.

Friday: bacon cheeseburgers, steak fries, sliced fruit, cookies.

