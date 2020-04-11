Pickup from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande
For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.
Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5
April 13-17
Monday: taco bar, Mexi-rice, salad greens, sour cream, avocado, chips and salsa, flan.
Tuesday: hot Italian sandwiches, broccoli salad, chips.
Wednesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, Jell-O, rolls, dessert (alternate meal: BBQ chicken).
Thursday: sweet and sour meatballs over rice, spinach salad, rolls, dessert.
Friday: bacon cheeseburgers, steak fries, sliced fruit, cookies.
