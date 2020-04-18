Pickup from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande
For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.
Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5
April 20-24
Monday: Swiss patty melt with sautéed onions, mushrooms and brown gravy, mashed potatoes, salad greens, rolls, fruit.
Tuesday: Reuben sandwich, potato salad, fruit garnish, light dessert.
Wednesday: spaghetti, Caesar salad, garlic bread, berry cobbler.
Thursday: cashew chicken casserole, broiled tomatoes, vegetable salad, rolls, fruit tarts.
Friday: handcrafted pizza, salad greens, fresh fruit, cookies.
