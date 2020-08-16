Union County Senior Center takeout lunches
Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
AUG. 17-21
Monday: pork fried rice, egg rolls, steamed vegetables, greens, fortune cookies.
Tuesday: chicken enchiladas, chips and salsa, salad, flan.
Wednesday: pork roast or BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked apples, tomato-cucumber salad, fresh bread, dessert.
Thursday: Italian sandwiches, pasta salad, watermelon, pie.
Friday: cheeseburgers, fries, fresh fruit, blonde brownies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.