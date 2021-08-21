Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Public is welcome.
Aug. 23-27Monday: sweet and sour meatballs over egg noodles, garden salad, fresh fruit, pudding cup.
Tuesday: pork fried rice, egg roll, cabbage slaw, fruit, fortune cookie.
Wednesday: cheesy shrimp pasta with white sauce (alternate entree: BBQ chicken), salad greens, homemade bread, fresh fruit.
Thursday: beef taco salad, quacamole, tortilla soup.
Friday: beef stroganoff over rice pilaf, spinach salad, fruit salad, veggies sticks, chocolate mousse.
