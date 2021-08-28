Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu

Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.

Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Monday: ravioli, salad greens, garlic bread, sliced fruit, cookie.

Tuesday: meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, garden salad, fresh fruit, dessert.

Wednesday: tender beef, red potatoes, gravy, steamed vegetables, salad greens, fresh fruit, light dessert.

Thursday: cashew-chicken stir-fry, cucumber-dill salad, fresh fruit, cookie.

Friday: cabbage rolls with rice and beer, layered salad, fresh fruit, ice cream.

