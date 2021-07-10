Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Public is welcome.
July 12-16
Monday: chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, fresh fruit, light dessert.
Tuesday: sweet and sour meatballs over rice pilaf, spinach salad, fresh fruit, rolls, sherbet cups.
Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, salad greens, cake.
Thursday: beef and mushroom wrap, three-bean salad, chips, fresh fruit.
Friday: cashew-chicken stir-fry over rice, baked bread, fresh fruit, light dessert.
