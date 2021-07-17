Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Public is welcome.
July 19-23
Monday: fish and chips, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fruit garnish, dessert.
Tuesday: Mandarin chicken over rice pilaf, salad greens, baked bread, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: roast beef, red potatoes, brown gravy, spinach salad, rolls, fresh fruit, dessert.
Thursday: hand-crafted pizza, salad greens, fresh fruit, cookie.
Friday: shrimp croissant sandwich or turkey sandwich, pasta salad, fresh melon, lemon chiffon ice cream.
