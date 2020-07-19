Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
JULY 20-24
Monday: summer beef stew in a bread bowl, salad greens, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: cheeseburgers, steak fries, fruit garnish, light dessert.
Wednesday: almond chicken, rice pilaf, broiled tomatoes, baked bread, sweet onion-cucumber salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: spaghetti, Caesar salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.
Friday: chicken strips, steak fries, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookies.
