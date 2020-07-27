Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
JULY 28-31
Tuesday: chicken noodle casserole, broiled tomatoes, salad greens, freshly baked wheat bread, fruit, cobbler.
Wednesday: roast beef with horseradish and au jus, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, salad greens, rolls, cake.
Thursday: Philly sandwiches, pasta salad, fresh fruit, oatmeal bars.
Friday: fish and chips, baked beans, fruited slaw, fresh fruit, lemon mousse.
