Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5.
Monday: tomato-basil chicken over noodles, olive bread, fresh fruit, dessert.
Tuesday: freshly baked calzone, salad greens, fresh fruit, dessert.
Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach salad, rolls, dessert.
Thursday: beef bourguignon over noodles, spinach salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit.
Friday: hearty soup, variety of salads, freshly baked bread, fruit, cookies.
