Union County Senior Center

Lunches available for takeout only; Pickup time is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.

1504 N. Albany St., La Grande

Menu March 23-27

Monday: pork fried rice, Oriental vegetables, egg rolls, mandarin orange salad, fortune cookies.

Tuesday: cheeseburgers, steak fries, sliced fruit, cookies.

Wednesday: shepherd’s pie, salad greens, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, dessert.

Thursday: lemon-almond chicken over rice pilaf, steamed vegetables, salad greens, rolls, fresh fruit.

Friday: handcrafted pizza, salad greens, fresh fruit, cookies.