Union County Senior Center
Lunches available for takeout only; Pickup time is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.
1504 N. Albany St., La Grande
Menu March 23-27
Monday: pork fried rice, Oriental vegetables, egg rolls, mandarin orange salad, fortune cookies.
Tuesday: cheeseburgers, steak fries, sliced fruit, cookies.
Wednesday: shepherd’s pie, salad greens, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, dessert.
Thursday: lemon-almond chicken over rice pilaf, steamed vegetables, salad greens, rolls, fresh fruit.
Friday: handcrafted pizza, salad greens, fresh fruit, cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.