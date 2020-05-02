Pickup 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande
For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.
Age 60+ $3 suggested donation; others $5
May 4-8
Monday: manicotti topped with cheese, salad greens, steamed Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: hot ham sandwiches, mozzarella cheese, tomato soup, fresh fruit garnish, cookies.
Wednesday: BBQ country ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, ice cream.
Thursday: taco salad, chips and salsa, flan.
Friday: handcrafted pizza, hearty vegetable salad, fresh melon, cookies.
