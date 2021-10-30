Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu

Pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. All are welcome.

Nov. 1-5

Monday: beef curry over rice, salad greens, baked bread, fruit, dessert.

Tuesday: fish and chips, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: roast pork, whipped potatoes with gravy, baked apples, salad greens, dessert.

Thursday: autumn stew in a bread bowl, salad greens, fresh fruit, light dessert.

Friday: orange-sesame chicken, rice pilaf, spring rolls, oriental salad, fortune cookie.

