Union County Senior Center takeout lunches
Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Public is welcome. Inquire about family meals and prepackaged sides.
NOV. 2-6
Monday: bacon cheeseburger, steak fries, fruit garnish, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday: ginger chicken over rice pilaf, broiled tomatoes, salad greens, wheat rolls, fresh fruit square.
Wednesday: honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, tomato-cucumber salad, baked rolls, cake.
Thursday: BBQ beef sandwich, steak fries, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie.
Friday: spaghetti and meatballs, salad greens, garlic bread, fresh fruit, cookie.
